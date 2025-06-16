David Beckham sends strong family message amid Brooklyn's rift rumours

Victoria Beckham also marked the occasion with a Father's Day tribute to David

David Beckham shared an emotional Father's Day message on Instagram on Sunday, telling his children that he would 'always be there, no matter what,' amid reports of ongoing family tensions.

The 50-year-old football legend and his wife Victoria are said to be experiencing a growing rift with their eldest son Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz, following the couple's absence from David's 50th birthday celebrations.

Marking Father's Day, David posted a series of throwback photos capturing joyful moments with Victoria and their four children-Brooklyn, 26, Romeo, 22, Cruz, 20, and Harper, 13-during happier times.

This post somehow appeared to be a subtle message directed at Brooklyn, David expressed his unconditional love and support, writing: 'My most important & favourite job in life is being a dad.... I'm so proud of all of you and like daddy(sorry boys) tells you every single day I will always be here for you no matter what...

'Mummy thank you for doing the most important part and making me a father there is no greater gift in life than making me a dad... Happy Father's Day... I love you kiddies more than you could imagine.'

Their son Cruz sweetly replied in the comments: 'You mean the world to us and inspire us every single day dad I love you.'

Victoria Beckham also marked the occasion with a Father's Day tribute to David, which notably included references to Brooklyn, seemingly as a gentle olive branch to their eldest child.