Dua Lipa gears up to perform at Wembley stadium: 'LONDON I'M COMING'

Dua Lipa is riding high on post-show energy as she geared up to perform at London’s iconic Wembley Stadium.

Fresh off a three-night run of unforgettable concerts in Antwerp, Belgium, the Grammy-winning singer took to Instagram to reflect on her time in the city.

After sharing the stage with Belgian stars Angèle and Pierre de Maere, Dua, who is engaged to Callum Turner, posted a carousel of behind-the-scenes moments and brief clips of exciting performances.

"Thank you for three unforgettable nights in your beautiful city. Each evening on that stage feels like a journey," the Levitating singer captioned the post. "I feel like I discover new layers of myself and unlock fresh strength with every performance."

She continued with heartfelt appreciation, "I’m endlessly grateful to everyone who comes out and shares these moments with us night after night. I couldn’t do this without you."

The One Kiss songstress also showed love to her on-stage collaborators, adding: "+++ thank you to my incredible friends @pierredemaere and @angele_vl for joining me on stage these past two nights. I love singing alongside you [red heart emoji]."

Signing off with excitement, the New Rules hitmaker teased her upcoming hometown performances, writing, "Europe, what an absolute blast. HOMETIME NEXT – LONDON I'M COMING FOR YAAAA!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!"

According to reports, Dua is in talks to bring fellow British talents Charli XCX and Raye as special guests to open her two Wembley Stadium shows.