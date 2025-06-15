Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce to make proposal announcement soon?

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift ring wedding bells with latest pictures

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are fueling the flames of wedding rumours with their recent outings.

The couple, both 35, recently stepped out for a date night at the Stanley Cup final and their pictures reminded fans a lot of another couple who are soon to be married.

The Anti-Hero hitmaker’s demeanor around her beau caused a debate among the Swifties, with a lot of them arguing that her exaggerated laughs with Kelce seemed similar to that of Zendaya before her and Tom Holland announced their engagement.

In a series of pictures, the pop superstar threw her head back laughing as the NFL star told her something.

Swifties took to social media and shared the pictures, with one writing, “I know a ‘Zendaya laugh’ when I see one, she's marrying that man someday.”

The anecdote referred to an iconic moment from 2019 when Holland shared that during an interview, Zendaya was laughing excessively before he had even reached the punchline.

Soon after, the couple went on to get engaged.

Multiple fans echoed the sentiment, writing, “No doubt, I knew it since day one,” and “He looks so proud to make her laugh, I love love so much.”

According to the official news, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end has not popped the question yet but sources have shared that Kelce is looking forward to plan a “perfect” proposal after his upcoming NFL season, which also happens to be his last.