David Beckham tries to end feud with son Brooklyn after knighthood

David Beckham on Knighthood and Brooklyn feud

Sir David Beckham may have just made a quiet gesture toward healing family tensions. On Saturday, the former soccer star was seen tagging his eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham, in a heartfelt Instagram comment beneath Victoria Beckham’s post celebrating his recent knighthood from King Charles III.

David, 50, kept things short and sweet in the comments, writing, “I love you all @victoriabeckham @brooklynpeltzbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven.”

The moment didn’t go unnoticed by fans, many of whom saw it as a possible sign of reconciliation after reports of a long-running rift between David and Brooklyn.

Victoria, 51, shared her pride with a touching tribute to her husband.

“Now it’s official. Sir @davidbeckham!!! Your dedication to the things that matter most — your country, your work, your passion, and most of all, your family — has never wavered,” she wrote.

“The way you’ve touched so many lives over the years with kindness and humility speaks volumes about the man you are and continues to inspire us everyday. But above all else, I’m so, so proud to call you mine. I love you so much.”

Their sons Romeo, 22, and Cruz, 20, also joined in with public congratulations. Romeo posted a smiling photo with his dad and wrote, “So so proud of you,” while Cruz added, “I’m so proud dad I love you. Sir David Beckham has a nice ring to it.”

However, as of now, Brooklyn, 26, hasn’t shared any personal message or post about his father's honour.

According to a PEOPLE source, Brooklyn is “so happy for his dad” and understands that the knighthood was “something important to him.”

But the insider also noted that Brooklyn and his wife Nicola Peltz only found out about the milestone through media coverage, adding, “There was no communication and no one from the family reached out.”

The Beckhams have reportedly faced a strained relationship with Brooklyn and Nicola since the couple’s 2022 wedding in Palm Beach, a situation that has played out quietly over time.

Whether David’s comment was a subtle peace offering or simply a gesture of inclusion, fans are hopeful that the family may be moving closer to patching things up.