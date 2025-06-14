'Scream 7' director breaks silence on Jena Ortega, Melissa Barrera’s exit from film

'Scream 7' is set to release on February 27, 2026

Filmmaker Kevin Williamson has finally addressed the shocking departure of Jenna Ortega and Melissa Barrera from Scream franchise.

Ortega and Barrer played the famous Carpenter sisters in Scream V and VI, but their sudden exit was a 'bummer' for the director. He admitted that he had a confusion about what to do with the seventh sequel.

“It was sort of, ‘Well, what’s going to happen?”

In conversation with Screen Rant, Kevin revealed, “After we lost Melissa and Jenna, and it just looked like we weren’t going to see the Carpenter sisters in a third movie, it was kind of a bummer. It’s like, ‘What do we do next?”

This is when the writers James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick thought it is the right to bring the OG Sidney Prescott, portrayed by Neve Campbell, back for the new horror thriller.

“And then this idea to bring Sidney Prescott back - and not just bring her back, but to focus on her character, tell her story of who she is today - that got really exciting for me. And I think other people got really excited about it.”

The new slasher is going to reunite Campbell with Courtney Cox.