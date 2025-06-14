Chris Hemsworth breaks Elsa Pataky’s promise after family shake-up

Elsa Pataky revealed that she once believed her family would live a quieter life.

Things took an unexpected turn after their lavish oceanfront home, which is said to be worth $20 million, came after Chris Hemsworth broke a promise she thought he would keep.

Elsa met Chris back in 2010 through his agent, and they tied the knot not long after. At the time, she said they both agreed they wouldn’t choose Spain or Australia to settle down.

However, the plan was to start fresh somewhere new, just the two of them.

While speaking Harper's Bazaar, Elsa shared: "I made him promise that neither of us would force the other to live in their country, because they were so far apart."

They first lived in Los Angeles but Elsa Pataky said the constant work life felt too overwhelming. So they packed up and moved to Australia with their three children including daughter India who was born in 2012 and twin sons Tristan and Sasha who arrived in 2014.