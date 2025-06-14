Sheryl Lee Ralph talks about failed SNL audition

Abbott Elementary star Sheryl Lee Ralph admits to having worst SNL audition

Sheryl Lee Ralph makes honest confession about the time she failed Saturday Night Live audition even though she was basking in the success of Dreamgirls.

The actress revealed during Entertainment Weekly's Awardist Comedy Actors Roundtable about 'one of the worst auditions of her career'.

Ralph discussed with her fellow panel participants, Uzo Aduba (The Residence), Liza Colón-Zayas (The Bear), David Alan Grier (St. Denis Medical), Nathan Lane (Mid-Century Modern), and Michael Urie (Shrinking), with host EW executive editor Gerrad Hall.

She explained to her fellow panelist that she was enjoying the success of Tony-nominated Dreamgirls when she got to know about SNL expanding their cast.

"They are going to add gender and color — they're gonna add a Black girl! And I am so excited to get this audition," she recalled.

She further told how she got blank during the audition, "I go in there, and I'm ready to show this side of my talent— and there was none. There was none!"

Ralph continued emphasizing, "I can see me. I can see what I had on, I can see the camera in front of me. Nothing. Nothing at all."

Though, disappointed, she added that she thanked SNL creator Lorne Micheals and bode him farewell.

And like this she recalled her bad audition which though was unfortunate for the star prompted laughter in the room.