Billie Eilish, Nat Wolff turn friendship into romantic relationship

Billie Eilish is Happier Than Ever as she takes her friendship with Nat Wolff to the next level, starting to date after being close friends for a while.

Despite initially denying dating rumors, the two eventually began a relationship and have reportedly been together for several months.

"Their friendship blossomed into a relationship," an insider told US Weekly. "It’s going well. She’s smitten."

The source weighed in on their romance after Eilish, who came out as queer in November 2023, sealed the romance rumours by sharing a passionate kiss with the Paper Towns star.

According to photos obtained by Deumoi, the lovebirds locked lips while enjoying champagne on a balcony in Venice, Italy, on Saturday, June 7.

In addition, as per pictures captured by Page Six that same day, the Grammy winner got cozy with the Naked Brothers Band alum on a water taxi in the city’s famed Grand Canal.

For the unversed, the Birds of a Feather singer and Wolff, 30, sparked dating rumuors earlier this year.

Notably, Eilish and Wolff, who first met in December 2023 at the Academy Museum Gala, where they bonded over their shared Tourette’s syndrome diagnoses, have not officially or publicly responded to their relationship news which had their fans buzzing,