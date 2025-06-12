Dua Lipa talks wedding planning after confirming Callum Turner engagement

Dua Lipa finally confirms her long-rumoured engagement with actor Callum Turner

Dua Lipa is still levitating after saying “yes” to Callum Turner.

After months-long rumours, the Grammy-winning singer, 29, has finally confirmed she’s engaged to actor Callum Turner, 35.

“Yeah, we’re engaged,” she candidly told British Vogue in an interview published June 12.

Speculation of their engagement first began when the New Rules singer flashed a diamond ring on her ring finger in a Christmas Eve 2024 post — a year after they began dating.

“I’m obsessed with it. It’s so me,” she told British Vogue about the ring, which Turner designed after consulting her sister and close friends. She added, “It’s nice to know the person that you’re going to spend the rest of your life with knows you very well.”

While the couple aren’t rushing into wedding planning just yet, Lipa admitted the idea of being a bride has started to hit her.

“I’ve never been someone who’s really thought about a wedding,” she said. “All of a sudden I’m like: ‘Oh, what would I wear?’”

“This decision to grow old together, to see a life and just, I don’t know, be best friends forever – it’s a really special feeling,” she gushed, adding that they’re “just enjoying this period” of being engaged for now.