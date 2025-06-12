Helen Skelton teases exciting news amid rumours linking her to Gethin Jones

Rumours are swirling that Helen has been spotted spending time with Morning Live colleague Gethin Jones

Helen Skelton has thrilled her fans by dropping a hint about an exciting project possibly in the works.

The former Strictly Come Dancing star, who has been delighting audiences on Countryfile since 2014 and brightening mornings on BBC's Morning Live, seems to be teasing the return of another much-loved show.

Taking to Instagram, Helen shared a series of stunning snaps that strongly suggest a news season of Dan & Helen's Great British Walks (formerly Yorkshire Great and Small) could be on its way.

Posing alongside her friend and co-host Dan Walker, the 41-year-old captioned the post with a teasing line: 'Amazing who you meet out and about in Yorkshire...

Fans flooded the comments with excitement. One wrote: 'Absolutely love walking here! So happy you are doing another fabulous series! just love it.'

Another gushed: 'Great photos. lovely that you are doing another series. Superb!' A third chimed in: 'Great photos. 'Two of my favourite telly people.'

As Helen prepares for more scenic adventures, whispers have also emerged about her growing bond with another co-star.

Rumours are swirling that Helen has been spotted spending time with Morning Live colleague Gethin Jones-though neither has confirmed the nature of their relationship.



