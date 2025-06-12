Simon Cowell's honest parenting fear strikes chord with parents

The music mogul welcomed his son with his fiancee Lauren Silverman in February 2014

Simon Cowell's concerns for his son is highly relatable to parents in this digital era.

The America's Got Talent judge spoke openly about his concerns as a dad and the life lesson as he hopes to pass on to his son, Eric as he appeared on This Morning show for a candid chat with host Jeff Brazier on Thursday.

Now 11 years old, Eric is growing up fast-and Simon admits there is one thing in particular that worries him: the use of mobile phones.

Simon told Jeff: 'I'm very worried Jeff about how much kids can see at a certain age. I grew up..

'Which was learning things at the time, the right age, etcetera etcetera. I just would be petrified of him having access to anything, that would really worry me.'

Alongside this concern, Simon revealed one enduring piece of advice from his own father that he's eager to instill in Eric.

'My mum used to say, manners make the man and my dad was very good about respecting other people and I'm trying to do the same thing with him.'

Simon and Lauren first met in 2004. After keeping their relationship private for some time, the couple made the headlines in 2023 when news broke that they were expecting their first child.

They became engaged in 2021, though they have yet to set a wedding date.



