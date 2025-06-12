Brian Wilson’s death leaves The Beach Boys members 'heartbroken'

The Beach Boys' surviving members paid a heartfelt tribute to their late bandmate Brian Wilson.

A day after Brian’s family confirmed his passing on Wednesday, June 10, the American rock band members took to their official Instagram account to look back on their shared journey with the late co-founder.

"The world mourns a genius today, and we grieve for the loss of our cousin, our friend, and our partner in a great musical adventure," they began the caption.

Brian formed the all-boys band in 1961 with brothers Dennis and Carl Wilson, cousin Mike Love, and friend Al Jardine.

"Brian Wilson wasn’t just the heart of The Beach Boys—he was the soul of our sound. The melodies he dreamed up and the emotions he poured into every note changed the course of music forever," the heartfelt statement continued. "His unparalleled talent and unique spirit created the soundtrack of so many lives around the globe, including our own."



"We are heartbroken by his passing," The Beach Boys shared, adding that they will cherish the treasured memories they created together and vowed to keep his legacy alive through his music and shared moments.

They concluded the statement by extending their condolences to Brian’s family, who have already endured the loss of the other two Wilson brothers: Carl, who passed away in 1998, and Dennis, who died in 1983.

Brian passed away at the age of 82. While tributes continue to pour in from around the world, his cause of death has not yet been revealed.