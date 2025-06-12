Kate Beckinsale sues ‘Canary Black’ over injury due to unsafe set

Kate Beckinsale sues ‘Canary Black’ creators

Kate Beckinsale has filed a lawsuit against the producers of Canary Black, claiming she suffered a serious knee injury while filming on what she describes as an unsafe set in Croatia.

According to the complaint reported by Variety, the actress sustained a complex tear in her left meniscus (a thin cartilage between the surfaces of some joints) during a physically demanding scene that she says should have been performed by a stunt double.

At the time, however, her stunt double was reportedly unavailable due to a broken ankle.

Beckinsale alleges that the injury occurred during an action sequence in December 2022, where another actor was instructed to throw her against a wall.

“Ms. Beckinsale complained that the scene did not seem safe, and that the throwing of her into the wall was too hard and too dangerous,” the lawsuit states.

Despite her concerns, she says the production insisted on filming “numerous takes” of the same scene.

The suit also claims Beckinsale was required to work up to 15-hour days, exceeding the 12-hour limit specified in her contract. She argues that the long hours increased the physical risks, especially while recovering from the injury.

After taking time off to seek medical treatment, Beckinsale returned to the set in February to complete filming.

However, she alleges that her medical restrictions were not respected, and she was again pushed to perform action scenes that jeopardized her recovery.

Initially, the lawsuit was filed under the name “Jane Doe” in December, but her legal team amended it in May to include her name and more detailed allegations. The production company, Anton Entertainment, has not yet responded in court.

The complaint was first reported by Puck.

Canary Black premiered last year on Amazon Prime. Since the film wrapped, Beckinsale has faced other health issues.

Earlier this year, she shared that she had been hospitalized for six weeks due to an esophageal tear, which she linked to grief following her stepfather’s passing. She also noted that a severe mast cell disease flare contributed to her condition.