Good Morning America bids adieus?

Good Morning America major change upsets many

Good Morning America will be saying its goodbyes, and people are not happy with it.

No, the show is not wrapping up.

It is just leaving its iconic studio and getting its set in Walt Disney 22-storey building in Hudson Square.

Previously, it was at Times Square, New York where it stayed for around 25 years after being shifted there in 1999.

The studio was a main attraction for tourists and fans who would get lucky and get to see their favourite hosts Robin Roberts, Micheal Strahan and George Stephanopoulos.

Source revealed to Page Six, "Part of moving to this very expensive building is they want Good Morning America to give up the Times Square Studios lease."

Reports reveal that negative impact of the drastic move is expected as it could give their competitors an edge now which they previously did not have.

Similar to the competitor show Today on NBC, the windows previously would enable regular people in the background to be featured in the show.

But with the new place, there might be a possibility of not having such opportunity due to lack of windows or outdoor space.

An insider spilled to the outlet that the staff, the talent and the producers are not happy about it.

The move is scheduled to take place in 2025.