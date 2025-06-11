Dakota Johnson reveals Chris Martin's reaction to her Matty Healy dream

Dakota Johnson, Chris Martin called it quits after around 8 years of being together

Dakota Johnson shared an intimate detail about her relationship with Christ Martin.

Just a few days back the news of Fifty Shades of Grey star and Coldplay frontman's split spread around.

The separation shocked the fans who had previously heaved a sigh of relief when the two were spotted holding hands in India amid breakup rumours.

However, despite parting ways the 35-year-old had an anecdote to share from her dating life with Fix You crooner.

During her appearance at Good Hang podcast's June 10 episode, Johnson told the host Amy Poehler about a dream she had about Matty Healy.

"Matty Healy from The 1975 was in my dream and he was murdering people, and he was Matty Healy as himself."

As she continued, the twist and turn made the dream narration more exciting. Weirdly enough, Johnson's version of Taylor Swift's ex escaped the police arrest by 'morphing into a vegetable'.

The American actress humorously added, "When the people were looking for him—they were cops maybe. He would turn into a piece of asparagus."

The dream didn't end here. Rather, it took the most interesting turn. As the executive producer went out to look for Healy, she found none other than Angelina Jolie with him as asparagus.

"They were getting married, and they left in a helicopter together as asparagus."

The next morning when she told the 48-year-old about the dream, he was like 'That's a really good pitch for a movie.'