Helen Skelton, Gethin Jones all smiles after 'flirty' spa date

Helen Skelton looked really happy while leaving the BBC Morning Live studios on Wednesday fresh from a relaxing weekend getaway at a country club spa with Gethin Jones.

The 41-year-old presenter appeared visibly energetic and happy as she was spotted for the first time since the break, exiting the studio separately.

Interestingly, Gethin, 47, was seen following just minutes after his rumoured love interest and co-star.

Helen looked stylish in a khaki tank top neatly tucked into black trousers, layered with a crisp white gilet.

She completed her casual yet stylish look with flat sandals, while carrying a large suitcase and a blue backpan.

For those unversed, on Monday, the pair were spotted together for a spa visit and insider revealed they were seen looking close as Gethin reportedly treating Helen to a relaxing day at his local country club.

A source revealed details of the flirty outing: 'Gethin and Helen were all over each other. They are clearly super comfortable with each other and it was not just like two friends hanging out.'

'Helen was really laughing and smiling as they spent time together before heading off in the late afternoon, they added to The Sun.