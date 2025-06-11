Blake Lively responds to beloved person for unwavering support

Blake Lively opens up about finding support amid ongoing lawsuit

Blake Lively is grateful for the one person who has always stood by her through all her battles.

The 37-year-old actress took to Instagram on Tuesday, June 10, and thanked her sister Robyn Lively for sharing yet another statement of support for her after her latest win in the legal battle with Justin Baldoni.

The Gossip Girl alum shared Robyn’s Stories, in which she shared throwback snaps from the sisters’ childhood as she held her younger sister.

"No one knows you quite like I do, and man am I ever proud of you ... I love you sister,” wrote Robyn over the pictures.

The Another Simple Favor star responded to her sister, writing, “I love you more. Always. Forever. Near or Far. Closer together.”

The supportive message from Blake’s sister comes after she won an edge against Justin in the lawsuit.

A day before, on Monday, Judge Lewis J. Liman dismissed Justin’s $400 million defamation lawsuit against Blake, and her husband, Ryan Reynolds.

Although the legal motion is not a complete win, according to experts it does make Blake’s position better in the legal battle.