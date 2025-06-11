DC CEO James Gunn gives fresh update on 'Batman 2'

Robert Pattinson, Colin Farrell to reprise roles of Batman and Penguin in 2027 film

Robert Pattinson’s The Batman turned out to be a great success at the box office in 2022.

Matt Reeves’ directorial starred Pattinson as Bruce Wayne. The film had an even darker take on the world of Gotham city with Colin Farrell playing villain Penguin on one hand and Paul Dano portraying The Riddler.

Even since the film released, its sequel became the much-anticipated movie among DC fans.

Initially, the second sequel was set to release in 2026, but it took longer than expected to prepare the script, which is why James Gunn announced that the action crime has been delayed and will now release on October 1, 2027.

Matt was reportedly working on the script. As per Gunn, there are chances that they might receive the draft of the film soon.

The 58-year-old filmmaker has dropped a new update while talking to Entertainment Weekly.

“What Matt’s doing is still really important, despite all stories to the contrary”, he said while adding, “We’re supposed to see that script shortly, and I can’t wait”.

The 2027 movie will bring back Robert and Colin to reprise their roles as Batman and Penguin.