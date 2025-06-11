Diddy trial: Experts give verdict on chances of conviction

Legal analysts weigh in on possible outcome of Diddy trial

Diddy trial has brought forth some explosive secrets to light, but the final verdict is yet to follow.

Although the allegations made by Cassie Ventura, Kid Cudi and the disgraced music mogul’s former employees are disturbing, experts have given their opinion on whether they’re enough for a conviction.

The Bad Boy Records founder has denied all the charges which could lead him to a sentence of life in prison at maximum.

However, Diddy’s lawyer Marc Agnifilo told Us Weekly that the rapper “is an imperfect person but is not criminal.”

Echoing the same sentiment, “Everything that’s been described by Cassie is deviant and appalling, but it’s not necessarily criminal,” criminal attorney Joshua Ritter told the outlet.

TV journalist and lawyer Megyn Kelly also agreed, saying, “We’re really growing to loathe [Diddy] progressively every day, but that doesn’t necessarily mean these are crimes.”

“Both sides agree there was domestic violence,” added the human trafficking attorney Kelly Hyman, “but Diddy hasn’t been charged with that.”

Weighing in on the situation, Hyman told the outlet, Ventura and Diddy’s relationship was “jealousy-fueled” and “consensual” and that his behavior doesn’t meet “the charges of racketeering co-conspiracy [or] s-x trafficking.”

The Last Night rapper’s trial began on May 12th and has unveiled alarming details of his Freak Off parties.