Dakota Johnson reveals one shocking lie she tells to friends

Dakota Johnson gets candid about lies ‘you have to’ tell friends

Dakota Johnson, who recently split with longtime partner Chris Martin, confessed about lying to friends for one specific reason.

The 35-year-old actress was asked in an interview if she would ever lie about liking her friend’s home.

Sharing her “hot takes” about home décor, the Materialists star told Vanity Fair, “Yeah, you have to.” The lie detector test also agreed with Johnson, as she added, “You can’t go in and be like, ‘Ugh, Leslie, what did you do?’ You have to go, ‘Ah, look what you did! Amazing.’ Like that.”

The Madame Web actress was also asked to share her unfiltered opinions on rising design trends, including accent walls to which she responded, “No.”

The interviewer went on to ask, “Never?” to which she answers replied, frowning, “No.”

Johnson has built a reputation in design since her house tour with Architectural Digest went viral in 2020.

The Fifty Shades of Grey actress gave fans a glimpse into her Los Angeles residence which included her green kitchen which was a highlight of the tour.

“You gave Architectural Digest a tour of your home, and it has since gone viral. Were you surprised that your green kitchen became so popular?” the interviewer asked in her present interview, and Johnson said, “Yeah, sure was.”