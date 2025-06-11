Kanye West makes shocking decision amid social media meltdown

Kanye West is making headlines again and this time the reason is not his controversial antics or questionable rants but a surprising personal decision.

And I wonder if you know that the 24-time Grammy winner reportedly changed his name for the second time.

According to newly filed documents obtained by Page Six, the artist formerly known as Kanye and more recently as Ye has now adopted the name Ye Ye.

The paperwork, submitted in California by his financial officer, Hussain Lalani, revealed the new moniker, indicating that it is being used in official business filings.

Interestingly, companies tied to the I Wonder rapper including Yeezy Apparel, Yeezy Record Label, LLC, and Getting Out Our Dreams Inc. are already listing Ye Ye under the "manager or member" section of their official documents.

While Kim Kardashian’s ex husband hasn’t made a public announcement about the name change on social media, he did hint at a digital fresh start earlier this month.

On June 1, he took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce he was retiring his @kanyewest handle, writing, "Ima finally stop using the @kanyewest twitter cause my name is Ye."

"Gonna start a ye account and it is what it is," he added.

This isn’t the first time the 48-year-old artist has shed his iconic birth name. Back in 2018, he publicly declared his shift to "Ye," a nickname that also served as the title of his introspective Wyoming-recorded album.

"The being formally known as Kanye West. I am YE," he tweeted then.

Notably, Kanye, who is married to Bianca Censori, legally changed his name to Ye in 2021.