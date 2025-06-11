Josh Allen on marriage to Hailee Steinfeld: ‘She makes everything easier’

Josh Allen gushes over marriage to Hailee Steinfeld

Josh Allen who recently secured both an NFL MVP award and a $330 million contract extension, routed all the credit for his life achievements where it matters most, his wife, Hailee Steinfeld.

“They've all been big,” Allen said during a June 10 press conference in Orchard Park, New York. “None other than marrying my best friend.”

That one sentence summed up just how much the relationship means to the 29-year-old athlete. He went on to explain why being with the Sinners actress has changed his life in ways far beyond football.

“She makes everything easier, so I don't really focus on the other stuff,” Allen shared. “That was the most important decision I'll make in my life—and I made the right one.”

The couple, first linked in May 2023, got engaged in November and tied the knot on May 31 in Montecito, California.

Their wedding was filled with close friends and family, including several of Allen’s teammates like Dawson Knox, Spencer Brown, Mitch Trubisky, and Shane Buechele, who served as groomsmen.

Larry David also made an appearance among the guests.

While Allen continues to build a legacy in the NFL, he’s never been shy about the steady support he receives from Hailee, 28.

Back in December, during an interview with the Associated Press, he didn’t hold back about the role she plays in his day-to-day life.

“She’s been a huge part,” he said. “The morale, the support. When I get home, she’s my biggest fan, my biggest supporter. She’s just the best.”

For Josh Allen, it seems the most meaningful victory isn’t on the scoreboard, it’s finding a teammate for life.