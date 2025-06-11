Ryan Reynolds 'smiles bright' after Blake Lively lawsuit dismissal

Ryan Reynolds thrills fans with recent update

Ryan Reynolds appeared cheerful in a recent photo captured by his wife, Blake Lively, following the dismissal of Justin Baldoni’s lawsuit against the couple.

The Deadpool & Wolverine star, who shares four children with the American actress, thrilled fans with the new post.

Taking to his Instagram story on Monday, June 9, Reynolds, 48, shared a photo of himself standing beside a signpost in New York, tagging the Gossip Girl alum.

In the image, the Free Guy actor is seen wearing a short-sleeved button-down blue shirt paired with black pants.

This post comes shortly after Judge Lewis J. Liman dismissed Baldoni’s $400 million countersuit.

The lawsuit has been filed in January 2025, after Lively publicly accused her It Ends With Us co-star of s**ual harassment in December 2024.

Responding to the court’s decision, the 37-year-old actress addressed the matter on her Instagram story.

She penned, “Like so many others, I’ve felt the pain of a retaliatory lawsuit, including the manufactured shame that tries to break us. While the suit against me was defeated, so many don’t have the resources to fight back. I’m more resolved than ever to continue to stand for every woman’s right to have a voice in protecting themselves, including their safety, their integrity, their dignity, and their story.”

For the unversed, the legal trial involving the It Ends With Us duo is scheduled for March 2026.