Ed Sheeran opens up about his shocking cultural roots

Ed Sheeran makes shocking revelation about his cultural identity

Ed Sheeran is making a shocking revelation about his identity as he surprisingly refers to himself as Irish.

During an exclusive interview on The Louis Theroux Podcast, the singer-songwriter, who claimed his father hails from Belfast, opened up about his cultural identity in a very long time.

While admitting that he was born and raised in England, the Galway Girl singer revealed, "I class my culture as Irish. I think that's what I grew up with.

"My dad's family is... he's got seven brothers and sisters. We'd spend all of our holidays in Ireland. My first musical experiences were in Ireland, I grew up with trad music in the house. So I identify culturally as Irish, but I was obviously born and raised in Britain."

Taking pride in his cultural upbringing, Sheeran further went on to add, "I don't overthink it but I do feel like my culture is something that I'm really proud of and grew up with and want to express.”

In addition, the Shape of You hitmaker didn't hesitate to describe Ireland as his most successful musical territory and a place he considers his second home.