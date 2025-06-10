Mariah Carey makes meaningful plea to fans during BET Awards speech

Mariah Carey proved she's the ultimate icon, dazzling audiences at the 2025 BET Awards with a stunning performance and heartfelt acceptance speech.

The Always Be My Baby singer was honored with the BET Ultimate Icon Award, marking her first-ever BET Award.

Carey kicked off the evening by performing her latest single Type Dangerous, featuring Rakim, on stage. She descended the stairs in a breathtaking metallic gold mini dress, hidden beneath a white coat.

Rakim joined her for a memorable performance, incorporating his classic 1986 single Eric B. Is President into the song.

Busta Rhymes introduced Carey with a passionate speech, highlighting her impact on the music industry. "Mariah, she is not only an icon culturally for all of us, but she is the blueprint for hip-hop pop collabs before it was even cool," he said.

"If you wanted a ballad, she got you. If you need a bop and a bounce, no problem." Rhymes also jokingly noted that Carey has a song to signal the start of the Christmas season.

Upon receiving her award, Carey expressed gratitude and humility. "This means so much," she said, "especially coming from BET.

And Busta, you made me a little emotional backstage, I was watching you and remembering that song. You're still one of my favorites."

She joked about starting with the Ultimate Icon Award, saying, "If you're gonna get one, might as well start with the Ultimate Icon Award."

In her emotional acceptance speech, Carey reflected on her life and career. "My life and career have been quite the adventure. I will spare you the long, drawn-out saga tonight. It's all in my book anyway," she said.

"It took me a while, but I finally realized life is far too short to live for anyone else's approval, which is something I always did." Carey emphasised the importance of self-love and individuality, encouraging fans to "be a diva, be a boss, be anything you wanna be. But be iconic while you're doing it."