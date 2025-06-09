'And Just Like That' Sarah Jessica Parker shocked at audience dislike for THIS character

Sarah Jessica Parker stunned at 'And Just Like That' Che Diaz unpopularity with viewers

And just like that Sarah Jessica Parker got a big shock about fans' view of the film and its characters.

The Sex and the City alum who came back to play her iconic role as Carrie Bradshaw in And Just Like That, got surprised at how the fans have received Sara Ramirez's character Che Diaz.

The 60-year-old revealed in an interview with The Guardian, Friday, June 6 that her friend told her about the fans' backlash for the character.

To Hocus Pocus' star's surprise, this was the narrative surrounding the spinoff.

The Failure to Launch star in fact explained how she doesn't pay heed to any criticism or backlash against the projects she works in.

The star who has been in the industry for around 50 years shared that she 'never paid attention to peripheral chatter'.

She doesn't even understand the negative talk for the character played by Sara Ramirez as she 'loved working with them'.

Nevertheless, the social media users launched scathing attack on the character.

One X (formerly Twitter) user wrote, “Stop subjecting us to che, they are making it really hard to get into and just like that…. Well, them, and all the other annoying things that have ruined a perfectly good cupcake of a show.”

“I’ve started to skip the Che Diaz scenes in And Just Like That but now the episodes are like two minutes long,” commented another social media user.

Third netizen responded bluntly, "Trigger warning for this week’s episode of And Just Like That: it opens with Che doing stand up again.”

For the unversed, Ramirez first performed the role in 2021 during season one. In the second season, the 49-year-old's character got involved with Cynthia Nixon (played by Miranda).