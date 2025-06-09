‘Matrix’ co-stars Keanu Reeves, Jonathan Groff reunite at Tony Awards 2025

Keanu Reeves and Jonathan Groff share sweet moment at Tony Awards 2025

Keanu Reeves and Jonathan Groff, who appeared together in The Matrix Resurrections, reunited at the Tony Awards during the actor’s musical performance.

The 40-year-old performed his musical number, Just in Time, at the award show on Sunday, June 8, at Radio City Music Hall, New York City.

As he sang, Groff walked into the audience and straddled Reeves, standing on the armrests of his seat.

The John Wick star played along and was shown making rock and roll signs in the camera.

Besides his dynamic performance, Groff was nominated for Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical for his role as Bobby Darin in the Broadway musical.

The musical, which was directed by Alex Timbers, was nominated in six categories for the awards on Sunday.

Speaking of the nominations, Groff previously told People Magazine, “It's meant so much. We've been developing this Bobby Darin musical for eight years now. So to get six nominations for the show was just phenomenal and incredible. It's been such a long road to get here, and every night at the theater feels like a gift."