Blake Lively labelled 'entitled' by fan amid legal battle with Justin Baldoni

Blake Lively draws flak from fan for 'horrible' interaction at latest outing

Blake Lively's popularity has no wonder gone down the hills after she launched legal fight with her It Ends With Us costar and director Justin Baldoni.

Taking from the time an old video resurfaced in which she made a female host uncomfortable by ignoring her mid-interview to recent 'horrible' interaction of a fan with the star, the Hollywood actress is only getting negative attention.

The Another Simple Favour star got backlash by a fan for her 'rude' behaviour at a store in New York City.

A fan named Landon took to TikTok to share her account of what she saw when she stepped in to shop Stoney Clover Lane where the 37-year-old was already inside.

The social media user revealed to her more than 197,000 followers she was there to shop with her mother and sister when she had extremely unpleasant experience with the star that made her question why does she even have 'fans anymore'.

“First of all, we walked in and we’re just like, looking around … I didn’t even notice [Lively] at first. I’m just looking, shopping for my sister, and the way [Lively’s] talking to the workers at the store was so rude,” the netizen mentioned.

“She was like, ‘I want a fresh one of these — one that wasn’t touched by other customers. … Is there a private bathroom?'” the internet user elaborated her 'diva' attitude.

Landon reported that Deadpool star's wife was busy finalizing patches to be added to her customized bag “ignoring” everyone, including her kids and her niece.

“I was like, ‘Oh my God. People are working hard in stores like this and this is how you’re treating them?’ Like, you’re being so entitled,” Landon disgusted by the star

Shockingly, the TikToker revealed that it clearly appeared that it was 'them' who invaded the mother of four's space.

"…it’s a store, first of all. There’s no sign that says you can’t enter. She didn’t block it off,” she added.

“And the second we leave, [Lively’s] security guard comes and stands in front of the door. And now I’m at the corner of the street and the security guard is staring at me.”

Disgruntled, the social media user asked netizens to rethink their decision if they still love Lively, as she is unkind to common people.