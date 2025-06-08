'Friends' star Lisa Kudrow makes surprising revelation about her character

Matthew Perry, Courtney Cox, Jennifer Aniston reunited for 'Friends' reunion in 2021

Lisa Kudrow, who is widely-known as Phoebe Buffay, has shared a rare insight about her character in the popular sitcom, Friends.

Globally acclaimed NBC series that first aired in 1994 and continued running until 2004 featured Kudrow alongside Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, Courtney Cox, and Jennifer Aniston.

The show made headlines this week again as the 61-year-old became a part of Variety’s Actor on Actors series along with Parker Posey.

During the chat, the actress recalled the good old days of Friends and also unveiled the difficulty she faced while getting into her character.

Lisa opened, "Phoebe was so far from who I was as a human being, it was work."

She reminisced, "I needed to justify everything she was saying in my head so that it felt like she meant it and it was real to her.”

No Good Deed star gave full credit to co-star LeBlanc for helping her get into the role of Phoebe.

She admitted getting cold feet and recalled that Matt took her aside and said, "What's the matter with you?"

"I said, 'I'm not doing the work that I did. I used to like really work, and he said, 'You're her. You don't have to do it anymore”, Kudrow recalled.

The renowned TV series followed the lives of six adults living in Manhattan, while dealing with troubles and happenings going in their lives together.