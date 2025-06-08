Pedro Pascal finds it 'scary' to be leading figure in Marvel's new 'Fantastic Four'

'The Fantastic Four: First Steps' is set to release on July 25

The Last of Us famed Pedro Pascal is all set to mark his debut with The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

Marvel’s new film is going to feature Pascal in the lead character of Reed Richards aka Mister Fantastic.

Directed by Matt Shakman, the 2025 film will also star Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, Julia Garner and Ralp Ineson.

In conversation with the Collider, the Game of Thrones actor revealed how he felt on being the leading man in the MCU film.

He added, "Each time you step into one, and you feel like this can't be scarier, you find out, ‘Oh, this is scarier.”

"The kind of crown, top of the mountain feels like stepping into something like this.”

“That’s why the lucky thing is to anchor yourself so completely to a partnership, to your colleagues, to the original kind of authorship of this particular telling of the Fantastic Four — under, you know, basically the best in the business”, added the Narcos star.

Pedro expressed that he had a pressure while entering the Marvel universe, but he 'anchored' himself with his co-stars and it served as a ‘perfect antidote to the fear and to the pressure’ of stepping into this world.

The all new action sci-fi film is slated to release on July 25.