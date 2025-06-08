Snoop Dogg excites fans as he makes major career decision

Snoop Dogg is reportedly working with Gordon Ramsay for new venture

American rapper Snoop Dogg has shown interest in a new venture that might come as a surprise to his fans.

Earlier, the 53-year-old record producer expressed his interest of investing in the Glasgow football club.

Dogg wishes set up a burger van at the Celtic Park. He has already published a cookbook and has even claimed to have spoken to British celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay about the new venture.

While talking to The Sunday Mail, Young, Wild & Free vocalist stated that the fans would support the burger van and that the spot would become famous.

In a statement, Snoop added, "I would love to bring a pop-up burger [van] to a sports stadium to show fans that food at stadiums can be good.”

He further explained what he thinks the enigma is behind a 'good burger'.

“The secret to a good burger is the love in the preparation. The ground beef has got to be mixed with some secret spices, then add a good quality cheese and some maple-cured bacon.”

The Underdoggs actor further said, "The Celtic fans are gonna love it, and to make sure they are just right, Snoop is going to be serving them himself."

For the unversed, Ryan Reynolds has invested in Wrexham AFC.