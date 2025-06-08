Holly Willoughby tipped for TV hit with producer husband Dan Baldwin

Holly Willoughby may join forces with her her producer husband Dan Baldwin for her TV comeback.

The former This Morning host is reevaluating her future in television after finding herself without a hosting role for the first time in years.

Despite career pause, the popular presenter remains highly sought-after in the industry. The shake-up comes after Netflix decided to cancel Celebrity Bear Hunt following just one season, reportedly due to high production costs.

The setback follows the earlier hiatus of Dancing On Ice, which was shelved in March, and Holly's personal decision to step away from her role on You Bet!

Now 44, Holly is at a turning point in her career, notably without a show on ITV for the first time in over 20 years.

According to The Sun, one potential opportunity lies in the upcoming revival of the iconic show Record Breakers. The project is currently being developed by her husband, TV producer Dan Baldwin, 50.

They explained: 'Record Breakers is likely to be a prime time hit and it would make perfect sense for Holly to take the reins. She has worked alongside Dan before and the pair know what it takes to make great telly.'

In addition to Record Breakers, Holly is reportedly being considered for a new Channel series, tentatively titled Secret Singers.

The show will focus on discovering hidden talent and is expected to appeal to a broad, family audience.

The source added, 'With the show tipped to a big hit, Holly's availability could not have come at a better time.'