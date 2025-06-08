'John Wick' creator confirms another spin off after 'Ballerina'

Chad Stahelski addresses potential appearance of Keanu Reeves in 'Caine' spin off

Chad Stahelski has opened about his plans of making another spin off after Ballerina.

Ana de Armas’ film serves as spin off between Keanu Reeves’ third and fourth John Wick film.

It had a successful opening at the box office on June 6. Now, the director has finally addressed his plans about another film belonging from the world of John Wick.

He intends to make a movie on Donny Yen’s Caine. Chad has unveiled if Reeves will be making an appearance in the upcoming movie.

Stahelski added, "The Donny Yen spinoff doesn’t have the John Wick character. It’s got Donny Yen and it’s an ode to kung fu movies.”

While talking to The Hollywood Reporter, the 56-year-old filmmaker revealed that Yen’s spin off film is going to be 'an ode to kung fu movies'.

He explained, "If John Wick 1 was about Charles Bronson and Lee Marvin, this is about Chow Yun-fat, John Woo and Wong Kar-wai. So I think that one is a little easier to get it across to audiences because it’s in a sub-genre of what we love."

Meanwhile, Ballerina just released in theatres that features Ana, Keanu, Lance Reddick, Ian McShane, Norman Reedus and many more.