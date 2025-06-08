'Cry Me A River' hitmaker Arthur Hamilton dies at 98

Arthur Hamilton, best known for penning the classic hit Cry Me a River, has passed away at the age of 98.

The Oscar-nominated songwriter’s death was announced earlier this week by ASCAP, and the Society of Composers and Lyricists.

They revealed that Hamilton breathed his last on Wednesday, June 4, as per The Washington Post, and no further details has been disclosed.

Though the late songwriter is known for writing widely recognised and successful songs, including Sing a Rainbow, He Needs Me, and many more, Till Love Touches Your Life from Madron earned him an Academy Award nomination for best song (shared with composer Riz Ortolani).

As for his smoky torch-song classic, Cry Me A River was initially recorded by Ella Fitzgerald for the film but but it never made it past the editing room.

Later, Julie London gave it her sultry, smoldering treatment, recording it for her 1955 debut album, Julie is Her Name, after which the single became No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100.

London was the ex-wife of Jack Webb, who starred and directed Pete Kelly’s Blues, for which Hamilton created He Needs Me and Sing a Rainbow.

Interestingly, London and Hamilton attended the same Hollywood Professional School, and he took her to the senior prom.

In addition to his Oscar nom, Hamilton received an Emmy nomination in 1993 for Good Things from Blind Spot and in 1994 for Something Is Out There from The Corpse Has A Familiar Face.