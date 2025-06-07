Justin Bieber, Hailey eager to have more kids amid marital woes

Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey are eager to have more kids amid marital troubles.

A source spilled to Life & Style magazine that the Rhode founder had a “pretty traumatic birth experience,” but it didn’t stop her from “wanting more kids”.

Hailey talked to Justin all the time about having a big family, as per insider.

However, the couple have always been “on the same page about that”.

The source noted that after they become parents, they made sure to walk together on the same path.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2018, faced speculation about struggles in their relationship since early 2024.

But the model denied that their “marriage was on the rocks”.

The source maintained, “Hailey insists that all the gossip and judgements about their marriage being in trouble is way off the mark.”

“They have their struggles and disagreements, but what couple doesn’t?” continued an insider.

The source added, “Hailey says Justin has never been more loving and adoring of her since she had Jack, and it’s true. He says all the time what a miracle maker she is.”

Meanwhile, an insider revealed that the big issue is the Rhode founder “had a postpartum hemorrhage” after she welcomed Jack in August 2024.

“It won’t necessarily happen again, but there is a higher risk, which is scary and may mean that she and Justin opt to use a surrogate,” mentioned a source.

Another insider added, “It will be a matter of what her doctors advise her to do, but either way, she and Justin 100 percent want more kids, and soon!”