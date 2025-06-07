Miley Cyrus gets real about her past: 'So glad I got through it'

Miley Cyrus is getting real about her past, and it's not always pretty. In a recent episode of The Ringer's Every Single album podcast, the 32-year-old singer took a deep dive into her mental state during each of her albums, including Bangerz and Endless Summer Vacation.

When discussing her 2015 album, Miley Cyrus & Her Dead Petz, Cyrus revealed that she used to hide her drug expenses from her accountant by labeling them as "vintage clothes."

"The drugs were the biggest cost, which to hide those from my accountant, we called them vintage clothes," Cyrus said. "And so she would get these checks. That happens on touring all the time."

The Grammy winner admitted that her accountant would sometimes question the "vintage clothes" costs, but she always made sure to keep her purchases discreet. "And every time she saw me, she'd be like, 'Where's that, like, $15,000 original John Lennon T-shirt that you bought?' It's like, 'Oh, it's upstairs,'" she said.

"We just really want to protect it. It's really delicate. The fabric got to take care of it. So I bought a lot of vintage clothes that year."

Despite the challenges she faced during that time, Cyrus is grateful for how far she's come. "I'm so glad I survived that time in my life," Cyrus said. "I would definitely not encourage anyone else to go this hard, but the fact that I got through it, I'm very glad I got to do it."

The Flowers crooner has been open about her sobriety in the past. In a 2017 interview with Billboard, she said she was "evolving" after giving up marijuana.

"I haven’t smoked weed in three weeks, which is the longest I’ve ever [gone without it]," she said at the time.

"I’m not doing drugs, I’m not drinking, I’m completely clean right now! That was just something that I wanted to do." However, she later spoke to Rolling Stone about struggling with drinking during the pandemic. "[I] haven’t done drugs in years. Honestly, I never try to, again, be a fortune-teller. I try to not be naive," Cyrus said.

"Things f—--- happen. But from sitting here with you right now, I would say it would have to be a cold day in hell for me to relapse on drugs."