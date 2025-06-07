Kate Hudson takes bold move amid nepotism drama

Kate Hudson, known for her bright smile and hit movies like Almost Famous and How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, recently made a big decision to say no to acting in the movie Escape from LA, which stars her stepdad, Kurt Russell.

Kate Hudson passes on 'Escape from LA' starring her stepdad Kurt Russell, to show that she wants to be known for her own talent not just family connections.

While speaking at the Newport Beach TV Fest, the actress shared, "I went in and auditioned and got that part, and I sort of realised, 'Oh, this is when you start to make choices that will define your career.' And, 'Do I want to be defined by being Kurt's daughter who got this part? No.'

"(It doesn't) matter if I got it because I was good enough – it would never be what people would ever think. And I knew that and was like, 'No, I can't.' So I ended up saying no to that, too."

Kate continued sharing that she dreamed of becoming an actress from a young age and that her love for acting grew from spending time on her stepfather’s movie sets as a kid.

"My dad's sets were the fun sets. It was like Big Trouble in Little China and we had slides that would go down into rubber fish, and these amazing costumes.

"And the thing is, when you grow up on a movie set, it's not that fun. (There) is a lot of waiting around, so you realise you really love it when you don't want to get off the movie set," the star added.

However, Kate said that she loves acting but isn’t sure if her sons do. Her daughter Rani, though, shows a different spark.