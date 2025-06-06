Lily Allen shares major career news after David Harbour split

Lily Allen has recently shared major career news after her heartbreaking split from David Harbour.

The singer and actress revealed that she’s enjoying an unexpected increase in her music royalties even though she’s not released any new material for years.

While speaking on the latest episode of her Miss Me? podcast, Lily said, “It's having an actual resurgence on the internet. I know because my royalty payments are going up.”

Lily claimed that the revival is due to a new generation of fans streaming her songs online.

“There are young kids that are into my music now,” remarked the 40-year-old.

However, the Smile crooner confessed that she “finds it hard listening to that music”.

“I'm not ashamed of it because I think it was good for what it was at the time. And actually, I think it does still stand up,” mentioned the singer.

Lily, who is the daughter of actor Keith Allen and film producer Alison Owen, has 10.4 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

The songstress pointed out that she’s “been tracking the new wave of interest through streaming data”.

Even though her royalties might be rising, she talked about the limited income musicians often received from streaming platforms.

In a viral social media post last year, Lily lashed out at streaming platforms on X, writing, “Imagine being an artist and having nearly 8 million monthly listeners on Spotify but earning more money from having 1,000 people subscribe to pictures of your feet,” she wrote while giving the reference of her Onlyfans account.

Interestingly, Lily launched her OnlyFans account last year, shortly before it was reported reported she'd split from David, whom she had married in 2020.

“I think about the stuff I've been going through in just the last year. I've had some really, really tough times,” she continued.

However, Lily added, “Music is the one place where I can let it all go.”