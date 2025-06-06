Justin Bieber reaches out to Lil Wayne ahead of ‘Tha Carter VI’ release

Justin Bieber gave fans a glimpse into an intimate, emotional moment with Lil Wayne, sending love and support to the rap icon just before the release of his highly anticipated album, Tha Carter VI.

Ahead of the official drop on Friday, June 6, the Baby hitmaker reached out to Lil Wayne, real name Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., via FaceTime to show his support.

Taking to his Instagram Stories on Thursday, June 5, the two-time Grammy-winner shared the exchange on his Instagram Stories.

"Checking in with [Goat emoji]," Bieber, 31, captioned a screenshot showing himself dialing the Lollipop rapper on FaceTime.

In a follow-up slide, he shared another screenshot from the video call, this time with a heartfelt message that read, "It’s a painful walk, but we got each other," and a red heart emoji.

For the unversed, Bieber’s support for Lil Wayne came after the two worked together, previously on the song Backpack for Bieber's album, Believe.

As for Tha Carter VI, the project marks Lil Wayne’s official return seven years after the release of C5.

The album comes stacked with features like 2 Chainz, Big Sean, BigXthaPlug, Bono, Jelly Roll, Kodak Black, and Machine Gun Kelly, making it one of the most star-studded releases of the year.