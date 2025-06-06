Katy Perry sparks buzz with recent Botox ahead of Australia tour

Katy Perry, iconic music star who is best known for her powerful vocals and bold aura, has recently sparked buzz with her quick beauty move after arriving in Australia for her Lifetimes tour.

The 40-year-old pop star kicked off her Lifetimes Tour in Sydney and told fans that she was battling jet lag from early wake-ups by her daughter Daisy but joked she looked fresh thanks to wrinkle-smoothing injections.

She excitedly shared with the crowd: "You can't tell I'm tired because I got fresh Botox for Australia!"

Katy also got the crowd laughing when she asked her assistant to come on stage and help unzip the costume.

However, the singer and songwriter explained she was having trouble with the tricky outfit.

"Because I’ve been eating too many Tim Tams," she added.

During the show’s Choose Your Own Adventure, the Dark Horse hitmaker invited kids on stage to sing Thinking of You,

Katy also took a moment to thank a young fan for waiting five hours to get a front-row spot, showing her appreciation for her dedicated supporters.