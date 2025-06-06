Addison Rae moves to Los Angeles to chase dreams

Addison Rae, rising star who first attracted attention through social media, has made a big move to Los Angeles, as she couldn’t be more excited.

Addison said that she saw TikTok, social media app, as the best way to jumpstart her career.

The 24-year-old pop star gained huge fan base on the video app during the COVID-19 pandemic, saying that her success there helped her chase her big dreams.

The 'Diet Pepsi' hitmaker shared with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1: "I think in the beginning, especially, and starting out, I always knew that I wanted to make music. I always knew I wanted to act. I think I just knew I wanted to perform. That was just something that was really obvious to me since I was a little girl.

"When TikTok happened, I was almost like, well, this seems like a really nice way to get myself to Los Angeles first, because I think in Louisiana there wasn't as many opportunities or like possibility, really, to pursue that profession necessarily, unless you just got really, really lucky," the star added.

Addison earlier said that she has no regrets about how her career has unfolded.