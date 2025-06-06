'Cheers' actor George Wendt's shocking death cause revealed in unexpected way

George Wendt, iconic actor best known for his role on the hit show Cheers, has passed away at the age of 76, leaving everyone stunned.
The actor's cause of death has been revealed after two weeks of his passing.
George, who passed away in his sleep, had a sudden heart failure, the Los Angeles County health officials confirmed on Thursday.
However, it came as a shock to many who loved the actor.
The death certificate obtained by TMZ shows that congestive heart failure, coronary artery disease, and high blood pressure were behind this horrific incident.
For the unversed, George Wendt was best known for playing Norm Peterson on the popular NBC show for over a decade.
Taylor Swift leaves fans theorising about next big move with new updates
Avril Lavigne moves fans to tears with special shoutout for parents amid tour
'Billy Joel: And So It Goes' documentary offers a rare glimpse into 'Piano Man' hitmaker Billy Joel's career
'Wicked: For Good' official trailer has been released
Benny Blanco details how he became a ‘true Swiftie’ after dating Selena Gomez
Idris Elba reveals his plans to expand Africa entertainment infrastructure during a panel discussion