'Cheers' actor George Wendt's shocking death cause revealed in unexpected way

George Wendt, iconic actor best known for his role on the hit show Cheers, has passed away at the age of 76, leaving everyone stunned.

The actor's cause of death has been revealed after two weeks of his passing.

George, who passed away in his sleep, had a sudden heart failure, the Los Angeles County health officials confirmed on Thursday.

However, it came as a shock to many who loved the actor.

The death certificate obtained by TMZ shows that congestive heart failure, coronary artery disease, and high blood pressure were behind this horrific incident.

For the unversed, George Wendt was best known for playing Norm Peterson on the popular NBC show for over a decade.