Elisabeth Moss unveils her secret to get Taylor Swift’s nod for ‘LWYMMD’

Taylor Swift debuted her song ‘Look What You Made Me Do (TV)’ in ‘Handmaid’s Tale’

Handmaid’s Tale star Elisabeth Moss finally revealed how she got Taylor Swift to give her the permission to use her unreleased song, Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor's Version), in the show.

The 42-year-old actress shared that she sent over the idea to the pop superstar asking her what she thought of the song playing in the episode, adding, “Honestly, the feedback was her saying yes."

The Emmy-winning star went on to add that she had written a heartfelt letter to Swift in which she opened up about how the theme of women empowerment resonated with the feminist drama.

Speaking of the Grammy winner’s response, Moss said, "That was really, truly such an honor that she took the time to read — you know I wrote her a letter about what I felt like the song meant for the episode, and her music means to me and our cast."

The episode ninth of season six of the show played the unreleased song and took fans by surprise last month.

Swifties theorised that the Anti-Hero hitmaker might be done with Reputation (Taylor’s Version), however, that was proven wrong when Swift admitted in her recently released letter that she hasn’t even recorded a quarter of the album.