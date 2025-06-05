Miley Cyrus says Mariah Carey was her first Grammy good luck charm

Miley Cyrus won her first two Grammys for her hit song 'Flowers'

Miley Cyrus says she had a feeling her first Grammy win was written in the stars.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on June 4, the pop star (now a three-time Grammy winner) recalled the surreal moment she spotted Mariah Carey at the 2024 ceremony and instantly knew she'd be taking home a trophy.

“Once I saw Mariah Carey I knew I was going to win,” Cyrus, 32, said.

She further explained, “Because I had this whole idea in my mind of, like, the butterfly and that metamorphosis. And she is the butterfly... So when I saw her I kind of knew I was going to win because... it was an M.C. to M.C. I knew I had to get it.”

The Hannah Montana alum won her first-ever Grammys last year for Flowers, scoring Best Pop Solo Performance and Record of the Year. And though she nearly missed the show due to traffic, she says the win was worth the chaos.

Speaking with Apple Music 1's Zane Lowe in May, Cyrus admitted the recognition felt "healing," especially after years of not chasing awards.

“The reason that I never got a Grammy before was because it was never my compass. It was not my North Star,” she told Fallon.