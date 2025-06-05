Avril Lavigne gives heartfelt tribute to mom during NYC show

Avril Lavigne moves fans to tears with special shoutout for parents amid tour

Avril Lavigne gave a sweet surprise to her mom during her show in New York City amid her ongoing Greatest Hits tour.

The 40-year-old popstar invited her mom on the stage at Madison Square Garden, on Friday, May 30, and gushed about the moment on Instagram.

The Hello Kitty hitmaker penned down an emotional note alongside the pictures from the show, writing, "I brought my Mom up on stage last night !!!!"

"Ever since I was a little girl, both my mom and dad saw something in me and encouraged me to practice very hard and pursue my dream of becoming a singer/ musician," she added.

Continuing to express her gratefulness, Lavigne wrote, "They made a lot of sacrifices for me and I could not be where I am today without them. Mom thank you for believing in me. I am grateful to both my parents. Thank you for everything, I love you both!"

After she brought her mom on stage, the pop punk songstress recalled her mom telling her "you're going to be a singer one day. When I was two years old, she knew I was going to be a singer," she said.

Lavigne is currently on her Avril Lavigne: The Greatest Hits tour. The singer also released an album of the same name to accompany the tour, last year. “Can’t do a greatest hits tour without a greatest hits album!!!” she wrote on Instagram at the time.