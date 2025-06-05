Benny Blanco reveals how Taylor Swift brought him, Selena Gomez close

Benny Blanco details how he became a ‘true Swiftie’ after dating Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez’s fiancé Benny Blanco has become a true fan of her bff Taylor Swift since he got to know the actress.

The 37-year-old music producer confessed that even though he was not a very devoted fan before, he started listening to the pop superstar because of Gomez, who has always been a “true Swiftie.”

Blanco revealed that “she [Selena] got me on the train, and now I'm a full Swiftie. I don't listen to a ton of contemporary music anyways, but Selena would play me the deep cuts. And I was like, ‘Damn… Taylor's pen is so fire!,” in an interview with InStyle on Wednesday, June 4.

Speaking of bonding over Swift with his fiancée, Blanco continued, “In the car, we'll have our little Swiftie moment.”

Just like the couple loves the Eras Tour performer, she too is a fan. After Gomez and Blanco released their collaborative album, I Said I Love You First, this year, Swift took to Instagram and gushed about the release. “@selenagomez & @bennyblanco I LOVE THIS ALBUM SO MUCH,” she wrote at the time.

Blanco and the Only Murders In The Building star got engaged last December and the Anti-Hero hitmaker announced that she would be the “flower girl” at their wedding.