Romeo Beckham breaks cover amid breakup buzz

Romeo Beckham was spotted for the first time since news of his breakup with Kim Turnbull stirred up buzz online amid the ongoing Beckham family feud.

Shortly after headlines broke about his split from Turnbull, following a seven-month romance, David and Victoria Beckham’s secondborn was photographed leaving The Twenty Two hotel in Mayfair.

Dressed casually, the 22-year-old kept a low profile and appeared expressionless during his solo outing, showing no visible emotion in the wake of the breakup, per The Mail.

Romeo’s relationship reportedly came to an end just three weeks after David Beckham’s star-studded 50th birthday bash, which was skipped by the eldest Beckham sibling, Brooklyn, allegedly due to Turnbull’s presence.

“Brooklyn didn't want to be in the same room as her, and he told his dad that. But David opted to have Kim there over Nicola,” a source told People.

Adding fuel to the family feud narrative, Turnbull, who was previously linked to Brooklyn, was referred to be a factor in the reported tension within the Beckham household.

However, a friend of the former couple clarified to The Mail that their breakup had “nothing to do” with the drama and that things between the Soccer player and Turnbull remain “amicable.”

For the unversed, Romeo and Turnbull first went Instagram official in November 2024 via Stories. Later in the month, he posted her pictures on his social media grid, sharing sweet snaps from a family outing that confirmed their relationship publicly.