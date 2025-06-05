Halle Bailey vs DDG custody battle takes new turn

Halle Bailey faces serious allegations by DDG after getting restraining order against him

Halle Bailey battle with DDG over child custody has taken a shocking turn as ex-partner has accused the singer of posing 'psychological risk' to son.

DDG (real name Daryl Dwayne Granberry Jr.) has filed an emergency motion June 4, requesting court to deny the request of Bailey to take their son Halo on a work trip to Italy.

The reason for DDG's request presented in the court is that the Angel crooner is 'an imminent emotional and psychological risk' to herself and their 17-month-old.

As per him, the R&B singer 'routinely used emotional coercion and manipulation to exert her control' over him, often threatening him 'by using self-harm or ending her life' during their time together, that was almost three years.

He even alleged that one time the member of the musical duo Chloe x Halle threatened to abort their child if he didn't reconcile with her.

In another incident quoted by the American rapper, Bailey threatened to use his 'legally owned firearm' to end her life.

Not only this, but the Moonwalking in Calabasas hitmaker reported that the 25-year-old used to stalk, verbally and physically abuse him while they were in relationship.

He has also requested the court to give him sole legal and physical custody of their child.

This has come after the Little Mermaid actress recently got a restraining order against the 27-year-old on grounds of DDG's 'multiple acts of physical violence' since their split in October.