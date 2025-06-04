Selena Gomez lands in controversy after dinner with Taylor Swift

Selena Gomez gets backlash for new disclosed pictures from Taylor Swift meetup

Selena Gomez sparked a debate on social media after her new pictures were revealed from the dinner date with bff Taylor Swift.

The 32-year-old singer and actress was spotted vaping as she got ready ahead of the meetup with the pop superstar.

The Lose You To Love Me hitmaker triggered the netizens because of her ongoing health issues which could be made worse by the smoking.

Many social media users blasted the songstress for “irresponsible” behaviour considering her kidney transplant.

Gomez got a kidney transplant in 2017 when her friend and actress by her close friend, Francia Raisa donated her a kidney.

Referring to the transplant, a user wrote, “Francia needs to take that damn kidney back.”

Another added, “It should be forbidden to put Selena on the transplant list, since as soon as she passes the post-operative phase the first thing she does is drink and take drugs, this is disrespectful to the donor and those waiting in line.”

On the other hand, some fans lauded Gomez’s courage in trying to quit smoking, noting that she has been open about her struggles with smoking in the past.

“Selena used to smoke cigarettes before transplant it’s not news. She was seen doing it many times she literally switched to vaping bc it’s supposedly less harmful than the cigarettes she used to smoke. So she actually did take some steps in quitting,” wrote a fan.