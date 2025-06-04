Kylie exposes Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber’s goofy side with rare photo

Kylie Jenner captured Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber during a fit of giggles and didn’t hesitate to post it online.

Offering a close look into her life with a series of candid snapshots, Kylie, who is dating Timothee Chalamet, posted a photo sump on her Instagram on Tuesday, June 3.

The montage included a black and white picture of the Kardashians star’s elder sister and supermodel Kendall Jenner and pop sensation Justin Bieber’s wife, laughing hysterically.

The photos captured the pair, along with third friend, sitting casually on a picnic blanket spread across the grass, sharing a lighthearted moment.

The 27-year-old social media personality reposted the picture on her Instagram Stories as well with a sweet caption that read, "My friends make me laugh this hard and that is something I’m so thankful for [two white hearts emoji]."

In addition, the social media carousel included pictures of the basketball court during the Knicks game, which the KHY cosmetics founder attended alongside the Dune star.

Moreover, the mother of two also added adorable pictures with her daughter Stormi. The third black-and-white photo captured the mother-daughter duo, smiling while resting her head on a sofa.

Kylie shares her seven-year-old daughter and three-year-old son Aire with ex-boyfriend Travis Scott.

For the unversed, Hailey, and the Jenner sisters have been close friends since 2012, when they first met at The Hunger Games premiere.

Hailey was friends with Kylie before growing closer to Kendall through their modeling careers, and the trio has supported each other through major life moments.